Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.75.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE:OGC opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.64. The company has a market cap of $902.34 million and a PE ratio of 67.00. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.26.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.