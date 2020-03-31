Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.25.

Shares of BLX opened at C$24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.13. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.