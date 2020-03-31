Raymond James & Associates Sells 39,332 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.87%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

