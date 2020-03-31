Raymond James & Associates Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 326.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

