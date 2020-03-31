Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FII shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE FII opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

