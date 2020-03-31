Raymond James & Associates Buys 664 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,316,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 245,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,347 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFG. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

