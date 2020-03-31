Raymond James & Associates Buys 16,052 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

WHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

