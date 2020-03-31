Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTLR. ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $3.29 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $522.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.26%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

