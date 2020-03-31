Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.