Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Range Resources stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 94,010 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

