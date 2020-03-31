R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

RCMT opened at $1.25 on Friday. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.