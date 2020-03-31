Quilter PLC (QLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QLT opened at GBX 113.55 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.61. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price (down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164 ($2.16).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

