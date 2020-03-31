Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.89. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

