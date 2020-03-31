Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Reduced by Analyst

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HMST stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In other news, Director David A. Ederer bought 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HomeStreet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

