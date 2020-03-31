Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $5.18 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.