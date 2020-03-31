Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $5.18 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.
In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
About SITE Centers
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
