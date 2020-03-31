Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

