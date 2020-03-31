Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Reduced by Analyst

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKSH. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NKSH opened at $32.98 on Monday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

