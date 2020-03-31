Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

