Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Corp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.08 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $696.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $794,849.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

