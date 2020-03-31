Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

XRAY opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

