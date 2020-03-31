Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%.

BMRC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,617.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,060 shares of company stock worth $487,755. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

