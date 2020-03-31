Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

PUB opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

In other news, CEO Len E. Williams bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $927,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth $234,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

