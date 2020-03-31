Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Deere & Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.72.

DE stock opened at $141.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

