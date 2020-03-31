Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered by B. Riley

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 168.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

