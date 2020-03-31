Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Square in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.72.

SQ stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

