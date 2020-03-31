Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

RDFN stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

