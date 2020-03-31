Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

PFBC stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 230,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

