Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Popular Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Popular in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Popular stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Popular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Popular by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,443,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

