Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

