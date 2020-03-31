Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DFS. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

