Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

