Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Reduced by Analyst

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $333.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

