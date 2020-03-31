Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Decreased by Analyst

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

CXO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.87.

CXO stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

