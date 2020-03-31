Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $31.03 on Monday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comerica by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,570,000 after buying an additional 299,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

