Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered by Analyst

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of CDW opened at $96.91 on Monday. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

