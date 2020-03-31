Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

