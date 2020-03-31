Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Decreased by Analyst

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BancFirst stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,163,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Samis bought 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

