Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.