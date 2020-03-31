Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Issued By Piper Sandler

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

SSB opened at $59.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.27. South State has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

