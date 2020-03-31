Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for PRA Health Sciences Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $83.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,478,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

