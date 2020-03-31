Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank7 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSVN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

