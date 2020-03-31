Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Issued By B. Riley

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.53. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.