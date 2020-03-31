Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,116,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after buying an additional 119,129 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 536,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of SA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.49. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.