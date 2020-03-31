Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,670 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after acquiring an additional 949,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,838,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

DXC Technology stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

