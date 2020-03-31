Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of P H Glatfelter worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. P H Glatfelter Co has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

GLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

