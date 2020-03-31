Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGNX. ValuEngine downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of PGNX stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $314.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 195.94%. Analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

