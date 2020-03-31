Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

