Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

NYSE AFG opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

