Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,660 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

