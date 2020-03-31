Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,660 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

